Google’s phones and other gadgets have had a bumpy ride

A woman holds up the Google Pixel 2 phone, left, next to the Pixel 2 XL phone at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google prides itself on developing simple, intuitive software that knows what you want before you do. But it’s in a very different world when it comes to self-made phones and gadgets.

Its new Pixel 2 phones, released in October, got high marks for their camera and design. Then some users complained about “burned in” afterimages on their screens, a bluish tint, periodic clicking sounds and occasionally not responding to touch.

Google’s new Home Mini smart speaker was caught always listening by one reviewer. And its wireless “Pixel Buds” headset has been savaged by reviews that say it looks cheap and is difficult to set up.

The company insists its problems are being blown out of proportion. But analysts say Google faces the harsh reality: Hardware is hard.

