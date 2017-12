HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One person has died after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford on Friday night.

Reports of the shooting came in around 8 p.m. Detectives from the Major Crimes Division are on scene along with Hartford police.

No arrests have yet been made.

No further information was released.

