Looking for something festive to do this weekend? Here are 8 ideas

(WTNH) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? There are a bunch of holiday themed activities for you and your family all across the state.

For some festivities that are fun for the whole family, head to Middletown on Saturday for the Holiday on Main Street. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. meet Santa and enjoy free donuts. Also free: Fun Train will offer rides on the sidewalks around downtown.

On Sunday, jingle all the way through downtown New Haven in a horse drawn carriage. Ride around the Shops at Yale while getting into the holiday spirit starting at noon. Consider it an early Christmas gift – it’s free!

If you’re going to be in Fairfield this weekend, don’t miss the Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival at Burr Homestead. Check out the beautifully decorated rooms and get your picture taken with Santa. The fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Money raised goes to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

Want to get in the mood for Christmas? Stop by Trees of Hope on Saturday or Sunday at the Maritime Center in New Haven. Starting at 10 a.m. you’ll see more than 140 decorated Christmas trees and hear live music. Even better? Money raised goes to the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut.

Do you still have holiday shopping to do? Bring your list and check it twice as you enjoy live music at Holiday Carnival at Olde Mistick Village in Mystic. The fun starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Kids can shop at Santa’s Workshop and your pet can get a picture with Santa.

If you’re in Hartford, stop by Winterfest at Bushnell Park for some holiday cheer. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday lace up your ice skates and head out on the ice. Be sure to stop by Santa’s Workshop and get a free picture, whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

If you head to the Shore Line Trolley Museum in East Haven on Saturday or Sunday you can hop on a trolley to Santa’s Wonderland. Meet Santa and see the antique trolleys decked out for the holidays. The first trolley leaves at 10:30 a.m. both days.

Ever wonder how ice sculptures are made? Check out a free demonstration on Chapel Street in downtown New Haven on Sunday at 1 p.m. You’ll see a bulldog carving and you’ll get to meet Yale’s own Handsome Dan.