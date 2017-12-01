Mysterious sign appears at former dog park in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The grassy area next to Stonington‘s Sewer Treatment Plant has been the site of controversy and may be under surveillance.

At least that’s what a red and white sign on the gate indicates. It reads “This property is protected by surveillance cameras.”

So far no one has admitted installing it. Not the town, the police, the Water Pollution Control Authority, or Frank Mastrapasqua and Laura Ann Gabrysch the owners of 13 Front Street, who sued the town in 2015 claiming the unofficial dog park was illegal.

According to The Day of New London, in June the couple agreed to a stipulated judgment in which the town mandated that all dogs have to be on a leash and the main gate will remain open, changes that have reduced the popularity of the property.

The Day reports the controversy over the use of the property may soon erupt again, as the Water Pollution Control Authority has endorsed a proposal by a solar energy company to place 500 solar panels on the site. Those panels, combined with more planned for the Pawcatuck sewer plant, could save the town as much as $1.4 million in energy bills over 20 years.