New Haven police warn residents about porch pirates

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police want you to know about a disturbing new strategy thieves are using to target your holiday packages. Officer David Hartman with the New Haven police department said, “One of the things we found that has been disturbing in this is that people are actually following the delivery company trucks.”

Alex Werrell had a package stolen from his doorstep on Wooster street. The porch pirate came when he wasn’t home. Werrell added, “It was irritating. I was at a friend’s for dinner. I had been there all day and came home and it was marked as delivered but it was gone. The New Haven police department says the crime trend increases during the holidays. Officer Hartman added, “If you have a regular work schedule 9-5 where most likely packages are going to be delivered instead of having those packages delivered to your home have them delivered to you at work.”

Police said require a signature for delivery. If you’re not home to sign pick the package up directly from the carrier. Officer Hartman told NEWS8, “You can certainly request through any of the courier services DHL, FedEx, UPS, USPS to go to their offices to pick up that packages.”

Werrel said he now lets his neighbors know when a package is being delivered. Werrell added, “I live in a building with six other people so we keep an eye out for one another. So if I come home for lunch I’ll leave the packages inside.” Police said the crime is so appealing for would-be crooks because they can grab something of value without using force. Officer Hartman added, “If it’s there and if it’s valuable and if someone can get to it before someone can get to that person it is going to be taken.”