PD: 2 men charged with sexual assault of Danbury teen

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Danbury Police arrested two men on sexual assault charges after an alleged encounter with a 15-year-old boy back in July.

Police say on July 12th, a 15-year-old boy came to the Danbury Police Department with his parents to report that he had a sexual encounter with two adult males, who he met through a dating app about five hours earlier.

An investigation, initiated by the Special Victims Unit, revealed the identities of the men involved to be 31-year-old Jamal Jackson, of Brookfield; and 56-year-old Timothy Connolly, of New Milford.

On Thursday, Jackson was arrested at Danbury Superior Court while he was appearing for an unrelated case. He was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury/ impairing morals of a child and risk of injury/ illegal sexual contact with a child. He was held on a $35,000 bond.

On Friday, Connelly turned himself in to police after learning of his arrest warrant. He was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury/illegal sexual contact with a child. He was also held on a $35,000 bond.