Pet of the Week: Jasmine

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a lovable Domestic Short Haired cat named Jasmine.

This friendly feline is an adorable 2-year-old girl with unique coloring!

For more information on Jasmine, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter Inc. is also holding a pet adoption event on Sunday, December 3rd, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hamden Petco.

