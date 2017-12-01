Plainville company owned by Manafort family cited for exposing workers to mercury

Related Coverage Looking at Paul Manafort’s roots in New Britain

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)–The Plainville-based Manafort Brothers construction company has been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for exposing workers to mercury and respirator hazards.

The company was founded by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort‘s grandfather. Manafort was indicted on charges related to conspiracy against the United States as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The exposure happened while workers dismantled a mercury boiler at a Portsmouth, New Hampshire work site, according to a release from the Department of Labor.

The company was cited with two willful and six serious violations concerning mercury. respirators, protective clothing, and sanitary conditions.

The company has 15 business days to respond to the citation.

