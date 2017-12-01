Police: 3 hospitalized after car strikes parked DOT truck

WILLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Three people have been hospitalized after a car struck a Department of Transportation truck on Interstate 84 in Connecticut.

Authorities say the truck was parked behind a work zone and displaying a flashing yellow arrow when it was hit around 1 p.m. Thursday in Willington.

Police say a car driven by 47-year-old Kiran Shah, of New Jersey, moved into the right lane before striking the truck. The reason for the lane change is unknown.

Shah was taken to a hospital for evaluation, along with DOT workers Eric Christopher Hall, 46, and Joseph Csiki, 24, who were inside the truck.

Connecticut State Police are investigating the crash.

