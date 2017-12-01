Police arrest man in connection with violent bat assault

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a man they say bashed another man in the head with a baseball bat, leaving the victim lying in the street convulsing.

Waterbury police say 24-year-old Christian Torres, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a street fight Nov. 3.

The Republican-American reports that officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd around 24-year-old Luis Fernandez, who was seriously injured and convulsing on the ground. The assailant had left the scene.

Fernandez was later listed in critical condition with a head injury and was taken into surgery. His condition on Thursday evening was unclear.

Torres is facing assault charges and is being held on bond.

