Police arrest man in connection with violent bat assault

By Published: Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a man they say bashed another man in the head with a baseball bat, leaving the victim lying in the street convulsing.

Waterbury police say 24-year-old Christian Torres, of Bridgeport, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into a street fight Nov. 3.

The Republican-American reports that officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd around 24-year-old Luis Fernandez, who was seriously injured and convulsing on the ground. The assailant had left the scene.

Fernandez was later listed in critical condition with a head injury and was taken into surgery. His condition on Thursday evening was unclear.

Torres is facing assault charges and is being held on bond.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s