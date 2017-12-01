Police searching for Southington bank robber

Related Coverage Missing person from Southington sought

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Southington police are searching for a man who robbed the TD Bank on Main Street on Friday morning.

Police said a suspect described as a white man in his mid-to-early 30’s entered the bank and approached the teller, attempting to make a fraudulent transaction with another person’s ID.

After he was unable to do this, he handed the teller a note demanding money and implying that he had a weapon. He was handed a sum of money, and fled the bank. No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as having a “thin build,” standing approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a North Face winter knit hat, a dark sweatshirt, dark jeans and winter boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.