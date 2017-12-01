Renters Rebate checks go out while lawmakers work to fix Medicare Savings Program cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Good news and bad news today.

First the good news; “Renters Rebate” checks have finally started going out to thousands of Connecticut seniors. The state says the first batch went to the post office Wednesday night.

8,000 checks per day will be sent out for the next two weeks so all that qualify for this state benefit should have the check in their hands by mid December.

“We are pleased the Renter’s Rebate checks are going to start being delivered in the coming days,” said OPM Secretary Ben Barnes. “I thank the participants in the program for their patience, and I promise that we will continue to work diligently to ensure all payments are made to all qualified applicants as soon as possible.”

The bad news; Legislative leaders are still trying to find a way to keep cuts to the “Medicare Savings Program” from starting on January 1st. 113,000 Connecticut seniors and disabled losing the $134/per month.

Many more also lose coverage for co-pays and deductibles. It’s a $180 million expense and while Republicans believe the money can be found, Democratic leaders are doubtful.