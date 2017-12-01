Restaurant Road Trip: Mediterranean Cuisine at ZOHARA – West Hartford, CT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to West Hartford, CT. ‘ZOHARA’ is a new Mediterranean inspired hot spot, with a trendy dining experience.

Chef / Owner, Scott Miller explains the inception of the restaurant:

We fell in love with this cuisine a few years back. We tried to encompass all the countries surrounding the Mediterranean.

They also incorporate many local ingredients:

We buy a lot of produce from organic farms within our area. We also buy all of our lamb from a guy that raises the lamb, butchers them here in the state of Connecticut. At the end of the day, we want our guests to have the best product possible.

You dine around an open kitchen, enabling you to take in the beautiful scents and exciting views in the kitchen. One of Zohara’s popular dishes is shakshuka:

Take about three or four large spoonfuls of that. Gonna put that back on the flames. Season it just a little bit. Those are lamb sausage. So we’re going to kind of let the sausage braise within the shakshuka base. Lots of flavor. Lamb neck. Every shakshuka is finished off with eggs. We let it sit for about three to four minutes. The eggs cook throughout.

The restaurant boasts dishes beaming with vibrant color – especially the cauliflower:

It’s bright. It’s colorful. It’s warm. It’s inviting. This is the roasted cauliflower. We roast it whole. We top it with a skhug, the tahina. I personally like the bottom of the cauliflower platter. You get some of those leaves.

Visit ZOHARA and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 991 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT 06107

