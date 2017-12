EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Look who’s back, and just in time to spice up a showdown between slumping squads.

Darrelle Revis is expected to make his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and it will fittingly come against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“It’s just exciting to have this opportunity to return back to football,” Revis said. “I think the reason for me returning is the fire I have, the fuel I have to continue to play this game at a high level. My role is to help win.”