Rhode Island developer plans to buy 29 Benny’s store locations

(WTNH/WPRI)–The closing of “Benny’s” stores in Connecticut and around New England may wind up having a positive outcome. A Rhode Island real estate firm says it plans to spend $100 million to redevelop 29 “Benny’s” locations, including four in Connecticut.

The Carpionato Group plans to bring a mix of retailers and restaurants to the locations. The move could bring in hundreds of new jobs.

Dante Bellini, a spokesman for Benny’s, confirmed to WPRI in Providence on Tuesday that Carpionato had reached an agreement to buy 14 stores in Rhode Island, 11 in Massachusetts and four in Connecticut. The other two of the 31 Benny’s locations were in leased properties and are not part of the transaction.

The company says it hopes to have the first stores open by Christmas 2018.

