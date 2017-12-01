Robot now performing surgeries at St. Mary’s Hospital

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Xena the Robot is the newest member of Saint Mary’s Hospital‘s outpatient surgical team at the Naugatuck Valley Surgical Center.

“We are on the forefront with cutting edge technology of what the future is going to be,” said Dr. Alexander Palesty.

Palesty says Xena is revolutionary in New England, representing a first for outpatient medical care in the region.

“She will be the first robot used on an outpatient basis in New England at this point,” Palesty said.

Why is that significant for patients needing surgery? Palesty said the robot could mean less pain and less discomfort, because it could be more precise when it comes to moving around inside the body, impacting a smaller area when it comes to your recovery.

“We now, with the robot, can do this in a minimally invasive way,” he said.

A camera attached to one of Xena’s arms shows everything in 3-D and high definition. That helps the surgeon.

“It increases your depth perception so you can easily see how to navigate behind structures without damaging them,” Palesty said.

The surgeons delicately maneuver the robot at a console.

“In the end it benefits the patient because it allows you to do the procedures more safely, with less risk of damaging things,” Palesty said.

Dr. Palesty says the technology also allows the patient to have a faster recovery time outside of the hospital.

“I think this technology is very amazing. I think this will be what becomes the standard of care within the next ten years,” he said.