Route 7 closed as state police investigate deadly shooting

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in Kent after a shooting Friday night.

Connecticut State Police says it has a suspect in custody.

The shooting happened at a residence on Kent Cornwall Road at around 6 p.m., according to police. One person suffered a gunshot wound.

Due to the investigation, the Department of Transportation reported that Route 7 at Carter Road is closed at this time.

State police say detectives from Major Crimes Division are also on the scene to help with the investigation.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

