Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Church Street School in Hamden

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the first and sixth graders at Church Street School in Hamden were treated to a visit from Meteorologist Joe Furey.

The lessons in weather were different for each group of students. The jet stream, or “river of air in the sky” was taught to the older sixth grade children and how the jet stream dictates meteorological predictions. The grade had many questions about broadcasting and if the weatherman gets nervous before going live on television. Joe Furey explained how he prepares for his weather forecast with research, being on top of his work and confidence in presentation.

First graders sat around in a circle intently listening about how rain is formed in clouds and precautions to take during a thunderstorm. Questions were asked by the Storm Team 8 Junior Meteorologists about why hail forms in the summertime.

Both grades were equally as impressed with the Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep from Executive Auto Group which they were able to tour and learn about.

 

 

