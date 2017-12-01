Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Parker Farms School in Wallingford

Related Coverage Request a News 8 School Visit

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a very warm welcome from the third, fourth and fifth grade students at Parker Farms School in Wallingford on Wednesday as Meteorologist Joe Furey held an assembly about weather.

The 35-year veteran of Connecticut weather forecasting shared how he began his career as a meteorologist and inspired students to pursue their career goals. Many questions were asked about topics like how doppler radar works and what goes in to nowcasting versus forecasting.

Three students from the school also represented the Bulldog Forecasting Team at Parker Farms School. These students spoke about being part of the weather program and their own learnings.

After the assembly, the grade levels were treated to some outdoor time to take a look at the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep.