StubHub closing call center in East Granby

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)–StubHub is closing a call center in East Granby that employed nearly 200 people. The company’s decision to leave was announced months ago, but it became a reality on Friday night.

Nearly 200 people will start off the Christmas season the worst way–unemployed.

“It sucks, you don’t wish that on anybody,” said Caleb Arelus of Market Deli.

The online ticket exchange company will relocate its operations to Salt Lake City, Utah. The shutdown comes after a dozen years in East Granby.

It’s also impacting neighboring businesses like the Market Deli nearby.

“It might slow down a little bit, to be honest. Winter is coming too, so it might be a little scarce.”

News 8 reached out to East Granby’s First Selectman and StubHub execs to learn what help they might be offering to impacted workers. So far, there has been no response.

The layoffs come on the heels of several recent high-profile layoffs hitting Connecticut companies, including ESPN.

A scaled-back version of operations will continue in East Granby through early 2018 before StubHub leaves for good.