Tom Brady sends uplifting message to coach battling cancer

2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game on Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

UPTON, Mass. (AP) A Massachusetts high school football coach who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer has received an encouraging message from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Derek Yancik, coach and teacher at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton, has missed most of his team’s undefeated season this year because of his cancer treatments.

Yancik recently returned to practice, and he plans to travel with his team to Gillette Stadium Saturday for their championship game.

