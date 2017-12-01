Tribe releases more details about woman’s death from escalator fall at Foxwoods

Related Coverage Tribe won’t release details of casino patron death

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH/AP)–The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has released more information on the October death of a woman at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

A new report says the 44-year-old woman was killed when she lost her balance while sitting on a moving escalator handrail after having two drinks at a bar.

She fell about 25 feet.

The tribe had originally refused to release its report, which revealed a loophole in a 2014 agreement with the state that gave tribal police more authority to police the reservation, including the tribe-run casino.

The agreement says tribal police must follow state laws regarding municipal police and release criminal investigation records, but makes no mention of non-criminal information that local police routinely release.

The Day newspaper requested information on the escalator fall and was told by tribe spokeswoman Lori Potter last week that tribal police weren’t required to release it.