UConn students want school to revise “hate speech” policies

By Published: Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A march for action after a controversial speaker comes to the UConn campus. Video from Tuesday night shows a woman who is not a student taking the written speech of Lucian Wintrich who then went after her to get it back.

“It’s really just a string of different slurs, insults, challenging inciting violence kind of statements,” said UConn Junior Omar Taweh.

uconn protest 3 UConn students want school to revise hate speech policiesRelated Content: Fight erupts during “It’s OK to Be White” speech at UConn, speaker arrested

“There should be adequate space for people to also utilize there first amendment rights to be able to counter protest against it,” said UConn Senior Stevie Della-Giustina.

uconn protest 2 UConn students want school to revise hate speech policiesThey are part of the group of UConn students calling on the university to revive policies when it comes to so-called hate speech which they do acknowledge is free speech.

“There needs to be some type of policy reform to where the university doesn’t only protect themselves with a barricade of twenty police officers just in case it gets violent and instead shuts it down just like UMass did just like Harvard has done,” said UConn Senior Kennedy McDuffie.

Related Content: Conservative speaker arrested at UConn blames university security, protesters

uconn protest 1 UConn students want school to revise hate speech policiesNews 8 asked the student “Isn’t it difficult though for the university to censor someone coming to campus if it’s free speech even if it’s something you don’t necessarily want to hear?” Absolutely you have no control over what someone’s going to say,” answered McDuffie. “However these types of events because it was booked through a student organization it has to get approved.”

News 8 did get a written statement from UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, who said the University encourages its students to exercise their free speech rights, as they did today. The statement goes on to say, “We look forward to more discussion about ways to work together in the spirit of mutual respect to achieve our common goals.”

Related Content:  UConn to review security protocols following incident involving conservative speaker

News 8 also reached out to the College Republicans at UConn who have said they believe it is their constitutional right to invite Mr. Wintrich to campus.

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s