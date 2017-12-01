UConn students want school to revise “hate speech” policies

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — A march for action after a controversial speaker comes to the UConn campus. Video from Tuesday night shows a woman who is not a student taking the written speech of Lucian Wintrich who then went after her to get it back.

“It’s really just a string of different slurs, insults, challenging inciting violence kind of statements,” said UConn Junior Omar Taweh.

“There should be adequate space for people to also utilize there first amendment rights to be able to counter protest against it,” said UConn Senior Stevie Della-Giustina.

They are part of the group of UConn students calling on the university to revive policies when it comes to so-called hate speech which they do acknowledge is free speech.

“There needs to be some type of policy reform to where the university doesn’t only protect themselves with a barricade of twenty police officers just in case it gets violent and instead shuts it down just like UMass did just like Harvard has done,” said UConn Senior Kennedy McDuffie.

News 8 asked the student “Isn’t it difficult though for the university to censor someone coming to campus if it’s free speech even if it’s something you don’t necessarily want to hear?” Absolutely you have no control over what someone’s going to say,” answered McDuffie. “However these types of events because it was booked through a student organization it has to get approved.”

News 8 did get a written statement from UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz, who said the University encourages its students to exercise their free speech rights, as they did today. The statement goes on to say, “We look forward to more discussion about ways to work together in the spirit of mutual respect to achieve our common goals.”

News 8 also reached out to the College Republicans at UConn who have said they believe it is their constitutional right to invite Mr. Wintrich to campus.