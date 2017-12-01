Waterbury delivery driver killer sentenced to 45 years in prison

Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Waterbury man will spend decades locked up for killing a food delivery driver in 2016. A judge sentenced Anthony Wright to 45 years in prison on Friday.

Wright pleaded guilty to felony murder. In August 2016, Wright and three teens ambushed a Chinese food delivery driver, 59-year-old Helena Vargas. They attacked her and a co-worker. He was also injured in the incident.

Vargas died after being shot in the neck during the struggle.

The other defendants in the case are awaiting trial.

