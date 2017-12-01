Waterbury mosque to host open house on Saturday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a move to fight what they call a rising tide of Islamaphobia, Muslims in Waterbury are fighting back with understanding and education.

On Saturday, they’re hosting an Open House at the United Muslim Mosque of Waterbury. It’s from 4-5:30pm at 132 Prospect Street. They invite members of the public from all different backgrounds to join them for discussion and a tour of their mosque.

News 8 asked one of the organizers what he hopes to accomplish.

“I really want to show people love — that we care — that we’re as human as you,” said Fahd Syed.

Syed says a growing number of incidents prompted them to do this. Those incidents include the attack on a mosque in Egypt, President Trump recently re-tweeting anti-Muslim videos on social media, and an incident in Bristol, Connecticut where some residents — opposed to having a Muslim woman speak at a school — threatened teachers at the school, which led to the speaking engagement being cancelled.

“The purpose of the open house is welcome people — to welcome our neighbors — to establish peace. We live in a society today where hate is trying to win over love,” Syed said. “With the recent incidents of Islamaphobia…..this is a way to bring people together to show love and peace.”

Syed says there will be a presentation about Islam and Muslims, a tour of the mosque, a q and a session, and a chance to get to chat over soda and snacks.

For more information, call (203) 756-6365.