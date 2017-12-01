Waterbury mosque to host open house on Saturday

By Published:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a move to fight what they call a rising tide of Islamaphobia, Muslims in Waterbury are fighting back with understanding and education.

On Saturday, they’re hosting an Open House at the United Muslim Mosque of Waterbury. It’s from 4-5:30pm at 132 Prospect Street. They invite members of the public from all different backgrounds to join them for discussion and a tour of their mosque.

News 8 asked one of the organizers what he hopes to accomplish.

“I really want to show people love — that we care — that we’re as human as you,” said Fahd Syed.

Syed says a growing number of incidents prompted them to do this. Those incidents include the attack on a mosque in Egypt, President Trump recently re-tweeting anti-Muslim videos on social media, and an incident in Bristol, Connecticut where some residents — opposed to having a Muslim woman speak at a school — threatened teachers at the school, which led to the speaking engagement being cancelled.

“The purpose of the open house is welcome people — to welcome our neighbors — to establish peace. We live in a society today where hate is trying to win over love,” Syed said. “With the recent incidents of Islamaphobia…..this is a way to bring people together to show love and peace.”

Syed says there will be a presentation about Islam and Muslims, a tour of the mosque, a q and a session, and a chance to get to chat over soda and snacks.

For more information, call (203) 756-6365.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s