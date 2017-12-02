Decorating for Hanukkah with Peace Love Light Shop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Peace. Love. Light. was founded by two friends and business partners, Lisa and Amanda, combining their love for family traditions and holidays with their appreciation for beautiful home decor.

The idea for Peace. Love. Light. came about when Lisa noticed a lack of elegant Hanukkah decor on the market, and Amanda completely agreed.

Up until the launch of Peace Love Light, it was very challenging to find beautiful, timeless, and lasting Hanukkah decor and Judaica. Decorations were either disposable, kitschy, or they simply didn’t fit into our style of decor. And while we love a good “Hanukkah bush” or “ugly Hanukkah sweater,” we were craving a way to make our homes look both beautiful and festive at a very special time of the year.

At a time of year when so many homes sparkle with festive lights and decorations, Amanda and Lisa were struggling to find suitable items to showcase the wonder of Hanukkah. The two friends developed the business together, working with talented artists who shared their vision.

For more information, visit PeaceLoveLightShop.com