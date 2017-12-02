Knights of Columbus close New Haven printing plant

Related Coverage StubHub closing call center in East Granby

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Knights of Columbus is planning to close their New Haven printing plant. This means about 40 of their employees will be laid off.

Knights of Columbus Joe Cullen sent a statement saying, “Over the past several years, the Knights of Columbus has applied a greater focus on eliminating inefficiencies and investing in the areas that will support a strong foundation for our future. Part of this focus includes efforts to streamline processes through increased advancements in technology.

“On Oct. 31, the Knights announced it would close its printing plant in New Haven in the spring of 2018 and outsource its printing needs. While this was an incredibly difficult decision, we are confident that it is the right move for our business. In recent years, the plant has been operating under capacity and its operations have since been surpassed by technology. Closing the plant will allow us to realign our investments to reflect today’s business environment, including leveraging technology that will better position our organization for success.

“Unfortunately, this also meant that some jobs were eliminated. This decision is in no way a reflection on the many years of hard work and contribution of plant employees. Our employees remain top-of-mind for us throughout this process and we are making every effort to ease the transition for all who are impacted.”