Ledyard woman charged with DUI after crash

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–A Ledyard woman has been arrested and charged with DUI after a car crash on Friday night.

36-year-old Cara Lynn Walker was arrested after a single-car crash on Shewville Road in the area of Gallup Hill Road.

Upon investigation of the crash, police suspected her of being under the influence of alcohol. Walker could not perform field sobriety tests to standard, according to police.

Walker was not injured in the crash.

She was processed and released on a $500 non-surety bond, and scheduled for court on December 15.