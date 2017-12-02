Man accused of pointing gun at woman who was giving him ride

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)–A man is facing charges after holding a gun to a woman’s head in Vernon after she gave him a ride.

The woman told police that she and a friend were giving Trevor McCarthy and another man a ride to Springfield, Mass.

They had stopped at a Shell gas station on Hartford Turnpike when McCarthy pulled out the gun, according to police. McCarthy hit the woman in the head with the gun and told her he would shoot if she didn’t give him her money.

The woman attempted to call police, but McCarthy initially prevented her from doing that. Two women and another man were able to get out of the vehicle and away from McCarthy, who ran away prior to police arriving.

Police caught up to McCarthy near the Vernon/Tolland town line and took him into custody without incident.

A K-9 helped police find narcotics McCarthy had attempted to hide from police before his arrest.

McCarthy is facing numerous charges, including robbery, assault, threatening, and narcotics charges.

He is being held on $250,000 bond.