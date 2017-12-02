Meriden police collecting winter clothes for needy

Related Coverage Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Meriden Police Department is collecting winter clothes for their “Stuff-a-Cruiser” event at the Meriden Mall on Saturday.

Police stood outside TJ Maxx and collected things like winter coats, boots, gloves, hats, and socks. Adults and children even stopped by to drop off donations.

“We know a lot of people aren’t as fortunate as we are, so we went shopping today and Blake and Julia picked out gloves and blankets and hats for the needy people,” said Joanne Simkulak.

The items collected will go to the Meriden Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army.

