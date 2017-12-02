Meriden police collecting winter clothes for needy

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The Meriden Police Department is collecting winter clothes for their “Stuff-a-Cruiser” event at the Meriden Mall on Saturday.

Police stood outside TJ Maxx and collected things like winter coats, boots, gloves, hats, and socks. Adults and children even stopped by to drop off donations.

“We know a lot of people aren’t as fortunate as we are, so we went shopping today and Blake and Julia picked out gloves and blankets and hats for the needy people,” said Joanne Simkulak.

The items collected will go to the Meriden Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army.

Related Content: Knights of Columbus hold winter coat giveaway

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s