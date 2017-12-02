Mystery surrounding sign at Stonington Treatment Plant solved

Related Coverage Mysterious sign appears at former dog park in Stonington

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) —The mystery surrounding a sign near the entrance of Stonington‘s Sewer Treatment Plant has been solved.

The sign read, “this property is protected by surveillance cameras.” It was posted to one of the gates to what used to be a dog park, which is next to the treatment plant.

Police said the sign was posted to one of the entrances, but someone moved it to a new gate.

No one has admitted to putting the sign in its current spot.

Frank Mastrapasqua and Laura Ann Gabrysch, the owners of 13 Front Street, sued the town in 2015 claiming the unofficial dog park was illegal.

According to The Day of New London, in June the couple agreed to a stipulated judgment in which the town mandated that all dogs have to be on a leash and the main gate will remain open, changes that have reduced the popularity of the property.

The Day reports the controversy over the use of the property may soon erupt again, as the Water Pollution Control Authority has endorsed a proposal by a solar energy company to place 500 solar panels on the site. Those panels, combined with more planned for the Pawcatuck sewer plant, could save the town as much as $1.4 million in energy bills over 20 years.