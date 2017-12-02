One dead after Shelton Fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–One person was killed in a house fire Friday night in Shelton.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday night residents reported a house fire in the Fairchild Heights mobile home community near Bridgeport Avenue.

The home that burned was on Hemlock Drive inside the mobile home community.

Firefighters from all of Shelton’s volunteer departments responded to the fire.

The victim has yet to be identified.

