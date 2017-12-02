Sen. Blumenthal assisting New Haven man in deportation fight

(WTNH)–Senator Richard Blumenthal met with the family of a New Haven man taking sanctuary inside a New Haven church on Saturday.

Nelson Pinos was set to be deported to his native Ecuador earlier this week. He said he decided to take sanctuary in the First and Summerfield United Methodist Church after an outpouring of support from local community members.

“I am really, deeply moved to meet Nelson and his beautiful family,” Blumenthal said. “Taking them away from his family and from his job and his community really makes no sense. And so I’m going to be working with his legal team, and advocating for him and his family just as we have for others in exactly this position.”

Pinos came to the United States 25 years ago and has been trying to get his citizenship since then, but he has been denied.

