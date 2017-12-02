Shortage of wreaths for fallen heroes; Wreaths Across America needs your help

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Each December for the past 26 years, Wreaths Across America have placed wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. Their mission is to remember, honor, and teach.

This is year there is a 30,000 wreath shortage and they’re asking for the public’s help. That’s why they extended the deadline to donate.

If you would like to donate a wreath you can find more information here.

On December 16, 2017, Wreaths Across America will be at Arlington National Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.