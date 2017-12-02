Shortage of wreaths for fallen heroes; Wreaths Across America needs your help

By Published:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)– Each December for the past 26 years, Wreaths Across America have placed wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes. Their mission is to remember, honor, and teach.

This is year there is a 30,000 wreath shortage and they’re asking for the public’s help. That’s why they extended the deadline to donate.

If you would like to donate a wreath you can find more information here.

On December 16, 2017, Wreaths Across America will be at Arlington National Cemetery to Remember and Honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country’s fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s