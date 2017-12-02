EAST WINDSOR, Conn. – Two female suspects are being sought following a strong-arm robbery at Burlington Coat Factory in East Windsor.

Police say at approximately 6:00 p.m. Saturday two females fled the store with merchandise and were confronted by a store employee. The women left more than $700.00 worth of merchandise in the parking lot before they left in a vehicle.

The women were last seen in a grey Jeep Compass with NY registration #HEF5949. Police say the vehicle was registered to a rental company.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the East Windsor Police at 860-292-8240.