NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut’s Trees of Hope is an annual holiday event that raises money to support our mission of providing a “home away from home” housing children and their families who are being treated at nearby hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Since 1985, Trees of Hope has served as an annual holiday tradition in Greater New Haven. This event is open to the public and features more than a hundred beautifully adorned trees, elegant wreaths, elaborate table settings and other wonderful holiday displays donated and sponsored by individuals, local businesses and community organizations.

With thousands in attendance each year, it is our largest fundraising event, and therefore crucial in raising funds to support our families and their brave children.

  • Nine-day event held annually the 1st Saturday in December – 2nd Sunday in December.
  • Admission is free and open to the public and is held at the Maritime Center in New Haven.
  • Raffle tickets are only $1.00, over 60,000 raffle tickets sold annually!
  •  Each display is raffled off to 1 lucky winner on the last day.

