Two Silver Alerts Issued in Middletown

By Published: Updated:

Two Silver Alerts have been issued for two Middletown Children.

According to Police, four-year-old Natasha Thompson and one-year-old Jacob Meeks of Middletown were both last seen Wednesday.

Police say Thompson is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black boots. While Meeks is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Both cases are not believed to be connected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4000.

