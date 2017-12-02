Waterbury mosque opens doors to public

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–Muslims in Connecticut are trying to fight Islamophobia by offering an invitation to the public. A mosque in Waterbury is opening its doors on Saturday night in the hopes of teaching people about the religion.

This comes after President Donald Trump retweeted three anti-Muslim videos on Twitter earlier this week.

Related Content: Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiment; censured here and abroad

The open house took place at the United Muslim Mosque on Prospect Street, and featured a call to prayer, as the public got to see what that entailed. Dozens of people attended the event, which was about unity and truth. Speakers discussed the religion, encouraging the community to look at its teachings and not to simply judge Muslims by their appearance.

Original Story: Waterbury mosque to host open house on Saturday

The public also had the opportunity to ask questions. Muslims say events like this are important, and that they do experience discrimination in the community.

“I was at the park with my granddaughter, and a boy said, ‘that’s a terrorist,'” said one Muslim woman.

The Muslim community invited the public to have dinner with them after the event concluded.