Windsor Locks police get new K-9

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–The Windsor Locks Police Department has a new member. “Abby” has taken over as the department’s new narcotic detection K-9. The police dog is able to sniff out drugs in cars, buildings, aircraft, buses, luggage and packages.

Windsor Locks has another K-9 named Rocko, who patrols with his handler.

The police department says Abby will make a great addition to the team.

