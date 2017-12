WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–A bus fire along Interstate 91 in Wethersfield created a traffic nightmare for hours. A Peter Pan bus caught fire around 10 p.m. on Saturday, causing passengers to evacuate.

No one was injured in the fire. CT Transit sent buses to pick up the passengers off of the side of the highway.

Exits 25 and 26 were closed in the area until after midnight.

Traffic was backed up as the two right lanes were closed on I-91 north.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.