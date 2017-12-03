Capitol Report ‘After Hours’: What can be done as sexual harassment allegations hit Washington?

(WTNH)–In this edition of Capitol Report: “After Hours,” our panel discusses the wave of sexual harassment allegations that have struck Hollywood and Washington, D.C.

The panel discusses the allegations against U.S. Representative John Conyers and the call for his resignation, now among Democrats.

“Why these Democrats who get all of the high ratings from women’s groups, have been silent is just mummifying,” said Chris Healy, Senate Republicans Senior Adviser.

“It’s not a Democrat or Republican problem. It’s not a problem in D.C., or a problem in L.A., it’s a problem everywhere,” said Jennifer Schneider, SEIU 1199 Communications Director. “There has to be a complete culture change. You see in D.C. the reporting process women had to go through when they were being harassed, and that has to change as well.”

The panel discusses possible solutions, and why the culture in Washington has been toxic.

Watch the video above for much more.