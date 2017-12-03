Capitol Report: ‘American Housewife’ mocks Norwalk

(WTNH)–The ABC sitcom “American Housewife,” set in Westport, has used the city of Norwalk as a comedic ploy. The show’s characters pick on Norwalk for being supposedly less affluent than its Fairfield County counterpart.

Norwalk city officials weren’t happy about the jokes. One resident even started a website called stoptheinsults.com to petition network owner Disney to apologize. Residents said they couldn’t understand why the show couldn’t needle a fictitious city instead.

Related Content: ABC: ‘American Housewife’ will stop mocking Connecticut city

Our panel takes a lighthearted look at the controversy, plus brings up a memory involving another Fairfield County city from the show “Family Guy.”

Related Content: Connecticut city mocked by sitcom asks ABC to end insults

Watch the video above for more.