Capitol Report: 'American Housewife' mocks Norwalk

(WTNH)–The ABC sitcom “American Housewife,” set in Westport, has used the city of Norwalk as a comedic ploy. The show’s characters pick on Norwalk for being supposedly less affluent than its Fairfield County counterpart.

Norwalk city officials weren’t happy about the jokes. One resident even started a website called stoptheinsults.com to petition network owner Disney to apologize. Residents said they couldn’t understand why the show couldn’t needle a fictitious city instead.

Our panel takes a lighthearted look at the controversy, plus brings up a memory involving another Fairfield County city from the show “Family Guy.”

