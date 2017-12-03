Capitol Report: Attorney General George Jepsen announces he will not run for office again

Related Coverage Connecticut Attorney General Jepsen will not seek re-election

(WTNH)–Political observers saw a surprise from Attorney General George Jepsen this week, who announced that he will not run for a third term in office.

His decision caught more than a few off-guard.

“Next year I’ll be 64, and at 64, I’m still young enough to write a new and different chapter in my life, and I think those opportunities would be greater and more varied than if I made the same decision four years from now,” Jepsen said.

Jepsen said he is not looking to run for higher office.

The panel discusses who the next candidates for Attorney General might be, and more from the capitol this week.

