Capitol Report: Future of XL Center, Silver Sands improvements

(WTNH)–For the first time in months, Governor Malloy approved some spending on key bond projects for the Bond Commission. The commission met for the first time since the start of the state budget stalemate.

$40 million was approved to rehab the aging XL Center in Hartford, and that led to a testy exchange between Republican Chris Davis and Malloy.

“To spend $40 million on a facility that is owned by the city of Hartford and managed by the state of Connecticut, I think sends the wrong message to the people of Connecticut, so I will be opposed to this item here today,” Davis said.

“Let me remind you that in that budget that you supported was a specific allotment for bonded debt for investment purposes. You voted for that. This item was in the budget that you voted for. And you did not raise your voice on the floor of the House to oppose this,” Malloy retorted.

The panel discusses the state-approved projects with both the XL Center in Hartford and Silver Sands State Park in Milford.