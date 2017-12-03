Capitol Report: Legislators scrambling to fix Medicare problems

(WTNH)–State legislative leaders are scrambling to fix problems created by the new state budget for seniors and the elderly, as cuts to the Medicare Savings Program wound up affecting more people that anticipated.

News 8’s Mark Davis joined “Capitol Report” on Sunday to discuss the impact of those cuts, which will affect over 100,000 Connecticut seniors and disabled individuals on fixed incomes. The program pays Medicare Premiums and deductibles and co-pays.

Legislative leaders say they will attempt to find the money elsewhere in the budget but the fix would require them to act sometime next month as the cutbacks are scheduled to begin January 1st, but as Mark Davis notes, this could be a $180 million mistake.

“Most of the legislative leaders I’ve spoken to have admitted that this was a mistake,” Davis said. “It’s a very big problem. They’re scrambling over there at the capitol to find some way to change this Medicare Savings Program cut before it goes into effect on January 1.”

