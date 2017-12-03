Corvette owners have creative way of collecting toys for children

By Published:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The holidays are just around the corner, and one Connecticut organization has a creative way of collecting toys for less fortunate children.

Club Corvette of Connecticut held its annual “Korvettes for Kids” cruise toy drive on Sunday. Each Corvette has to have at least one unwrapped toy inside.

Santa led the caravan of Corvettes as they cruised down Interstate 95.

“We’ve been doing this for 18 years, and it’s just part of our give-back-to-the-community philosophy that our club has. We like to use our Corvettes to support community events,” said club member George Macary.

State police escorted the Corvette drivers from East Haven to Bridgeport.

This year’s goal was to have 150 Corvettes participate.

