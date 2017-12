VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a second alarm fire in Vernon Sunday evening.

According to authorities, fire crews were dispatched to Sunset Terrace near Route 83 in Vernon for a second alarm house fire.

Authorities say there is possibly one injury at this time, but it is still being evaluated. They say the fire has since been knocked down.

At this time there is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.