Highlights: Daniel Hand dominates Windsor, 31-6, advances to title game

(WTNH)–Daniel Hand beat Windsor in the Class L semifinals at the Surf Club in Madison on Sunday.

Brian Casagrande got the scoring started for the Tigers in the first with a touchdown from a couple of yards out. Hand added to the lead when Phoenix Billings faked a handoff and went 55 yards for the rushing score. The Tigers led, 17-0.

This game was never close as Hand dominated from start to finish. They’ll play for a state championship on Saturday. The final score in this one was 31-6.

What a year for first-year head coach Dave Mastroianni.

