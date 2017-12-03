Holiday Treats with Sweet Lisa’s Bakery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Whipping up some sweet treats for the holidays. This morning, owner and head pastry chef of Sweet Lisa’s Bakery, Lisa Maronian and 3-D pastry designer Jessi Vitti stopped by our kitchen to make gingerbread houses and cookies!

Sweet Lisa’s Exquisite Cakes is a custom design cake, cookie and treat shop that specializes in creating highly-personalized, artistic, edible masterpieces for weddings, birthdays, bar/bat mitzvah’s, showers and more. Using fresh, local ingredients, the team of eight pastry chefs and 3D designers is led by owner and head pastry chef Lisa Maronian, who started the shop 25 years ago with her husband, Stephen. Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, Sweet Lisa’s has received numerous accolades from Moffly Media, Serendipity magazine, the New York City Hotel Show, Les Dames D’Escoffier and Connecticut Chef’s competition. For more information, visit http://www.sweetlisas.com. The shop can also be found on Facebook (Sweet Lisa’s Exquisite Cakes) and Instagram (sweet_lisas_cakes).

Lisa Maronian is the owner and head pastry chef of Sweet Lisa’s Exquisite Cakes, a custom design cake, cookie and treat shop located in Greenwich, Connecticut. Maronian, along with her husband Stephen, started the business in 1993, having now grown to a team of eight pastry chefs and 3D designers. Prior to launching the business, she worked at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Hotel, L’Auberge de France, Beyond Bread and Incredible Edibles. Maronian is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and also holds a degree in pastry arts from The International Pastry Arts Center in New York. In addition to her work at Sweet Lisa’s, Maronian teaches a baking class at Norwalk Community College.

Jessi Vitti is a 3-D designer and pastry chef at Sweet Lisa’s Exquisite Cakes, a custom design cake, cookie and treat shop located in Greenwich, Connecticut. In this role, Vitti is responsible for designing and sculpting the 3D sugar art figures and cake toppers. Before joining Sweet Lisa’s nearly five years ago, she spent time at J Cakes and Cheri’s Bakery, both located in Branford, Connecticut. Vitti holds a degree from the Connecticut Culinary Institute.

GINGERBREAD COOKIE DOUGH

1 cup (8 oz) Butter

1 cup (7 oz) Sugar

1 ¼ cup Molasses

2 Eggs

5 cups (25 oz)Flour

1 tsp. Baking Soda

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Ground Cloves

1 tsp. Ground Nutmeg

2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

2 tsp. Ground Ginger

350′ oven

Cream butter and sugar. Add molasses and eggs, mix well and scrape sides down.

Combine all dry ingredients and slowly add to creamed mixture. Remove from

machine, gather into a ball, flatten into a disc, wrap in plastic and chill 1 hour.

Roll dough on lightly floured surface, ½” thick. Cut into desired shapes, bake on

parchment lined sheet pans, 12-18 min.

GINGERBREAD FOR HOUSES

¾ cup (6 oz) Shortening

1 ¼ cup (8 oz)Sugar

¾ tsp. Salt

4 tsp. Ground Ginger

2 tsp. Ground Cinnamon

1 tsp. Ground Cloves

1 tsp. Ground Nutmeg

¾ cup Molasses

¼ cup (2oz) Water

4 cups (20oz) Flour

400′ oven

Cream shortening and sugar. Add spices. Combine molasses with water and add to

creamed mixture. Mix well and scrape sides. Add flour and mix into dough.

Remove from machine, gather into a ball, flatten into a disc, wrap in plastic and chill

1 hour. Roll dough on parchment paper using very little to no flour. Cut patterns

using pizza cutter. Remove excess dough and transfer parchment onto sheet pans.

Bake 18-22 min.