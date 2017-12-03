Makeup for any holiday party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With the holidays right around the corner, many parties are also on tap. This morning local makeup artist, Gail Sagel stopped by our studio to share her insight on the hottest makeup trends.

“Gail Sagel, founder and CEO of FACES Beautiful® and author of Making Faces Beautiful and FACE IT is very passionate about the beauty industry and strives to make beauty easy for women. Her cosmetic products blend how women live with their love for beauty. Her brand’s most popular product, FACE IN A CASE® is every woman’s clutch makeup product.”

For more information or to purchase Face in a Case go to FacesBeautiful.com or Amazon.com